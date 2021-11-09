Burmeister, Violet L.

Violet was born on Nov. 20, 1924, in Otsego Township, the daughter of John and Lydia (Borde) Nintzel. She married Howard Burmeister on June 24, 1944, in Beaver Dam. Violet enjoyed working with ceramics and operated Burry's Wildlife Ceramics for many years. She worked for National Foods for many years and John's Super Value. Violet was the Columbia County Chapter Leader of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. She was also a member of The 49er's Homemakers Club, the Portage Senior Citizens, and Briggsville Senior Citizens. Violet was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and their Ladies Gathering. She had also belonged to Wauona Women's Club and volunteered for Partners of Divine Savior.