Burmeister, Violet L.

PORTAGE – Violet L. Burmeister, age 96, passed away peacefully at Hamilton Park Place in Portage on Monday, Nov. 8, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Violet was born on Nov. 20, 1924, in Otsego Township, the daughter of John and Lydia (Borde) Nintzel. She married Howard Burmeister on June 24, 1944, in Beaver Dam. Violet enjoyed working with ceramics and operated Burry's Wildlife Ceramics for many years. She worked for National Foods for many years and John's Super Value. Violet was the Columbia County Chapter Leader of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans. She was also a member of The 49er's Homemakers Club, the Portage Senior Citizens, and Briggsville Senior Citizens. Violet was a member of Cross of Christ Lutheran Church and their Ladies Gathering. She had also belonged to Wauona Women's Club and volunteered for Partners of Divine Savior.
She is survived by her children, Sandra (William) Beimborn, Karen (Richard) Lehmann, Darrell (Jeanne) Burmeister, James (Fay) Burmeister, and Beverly (Bob Mullenbach) Bartels; 10 grandchildren, Thomas, Melissa, Timothy, Tara, Matthew, Amy, James, Jeffrey, Brianna, and Andrea; 12 great-grandchildren; her sister, Jeanette Christian; other relatives; and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Howard Burmeister; three sisters, Irene Schroeder, Evelyn Stofflet, and Gladys Parker; her grandson, John Burmeister; and her son-in-law, Wayne Bartels.
Memorial services will be held at the CROSS OF CHRIST LUTHERAN CHURCH, 585 E. Slifer St., Portage, on Thursday, Nov. 18, at 11 a.m., with the Rev. Scott Schultz officiating. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the church. Masks will be required for the visitation and service at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Columbia County Humane Society, or Cross of Christ Lutheran Church.
Her family would like to thank the staff of Hamilton Park Place and Agrace HospiceCare for the wonderful care given to our mother.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
