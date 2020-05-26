Burmester, Jean E.

LOGANVILLE - Jean E. Burmester, age 92, of Loganville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 6, 1927, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of Lloyd H. and Mayme (Dormbrack) McNett. Jean met her husband, Gilbert Burmester, during a dinner get-together in 1961. After only a few months they were married on Feb. 2, 1961, in Baraboo. They were married for 59 years.
Jean was a wife, mother, homemaker and beekeeper. She enjoyed gardening and collecting seeds and beautiful flowers and plants. Her favorites were African violets and hibiscuses. Her true passion was quilting. She was a member of the American Quilter Society for many years. She created her own patterns and designs, and would sew them by hand. Jean and Gilbert traveled to hundreds of quilting shows throughout the years. Her favorite was in Paducah, Ky. Jean took great pride in displaying and showing off her quilts. She made numerous baby quilts with matching wall hangings and brought them to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minn. She also enjoyed being involved with antique trucks.
Jean and Gilbert were inseparable. There was no doubt they were in love and meant to be together. Jean never flew, but she got to see the world with her husband. They enjoyed their trips to Florida in the winter, as well as everywhere else they traveled in between. Jean always lent a helping hand. Whether it was giving someone fresh fruits and vegetables from her garden, to donating to the Ronald McDonald House, and many things in between. She enjoyed helping others. Most of all she cherished her life with her husband.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mayme Kohlhaas; father, Lloyd McNett; aunt, Marian; sister, Eleanore Hacketts; a stillborn granddaughter, Stacy Lynn; and great-grandson, Steven.
She is survived by her children, Judy Prince, Sharon Bishop and Donna Opperman; as well as eight grandchildren; 14+ great-grandchildren; and two great-great-granddaughters; sister, Hazel Samuel; cousins, Roger, Gary and Tom Sedgewick; and nieces, Judy Hineman and Susan Hineman.
Funeral services for Jean Burmester were conducted at 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg. Chaplain Daniel Farber officiated. Burial followed in St. Peter's Cemetery in Loganville. Visitation was held on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)