Burmester, Jean E.

LOGANVILLE - Jean E. Burmester, age 92, of Loganville, Wis., passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020. She was born on Aug. 6, 1927, in Waukesha, Wis., the daughter of Lloyd H. and Mayme (Dormbrack) McNett. Jean met her husband, Gilbert Burmester, during a dinner get-together in 1961. After only a few months they were married on Feb. 2, 1961, in Baraboo. They were married for 59 years.

Jean was a wife, mother, homemaker and beekeeper. She enjoyed gardening and collecting seeds and beautiful flowers and plants. Her favorites were African violets and hibiscuses. Her true passion was quilting. She was a member of the American Quilter Society for many years. She created her own patterns and designs, and would sew them by hand. Jean and Gilbert traveled to hundreds of quilting shows throughout the years. Her favorite was in Paducah, Ky. Jean took great pride in displaying and showing off her quilts. She made numerous baby quilts with matching wall hangings and brought them to the Ronald McDonald House in Rochester, Minn. She also enjoyed being involved with antique trucks.