Burnett, Donald Levi

Don was born in Oconomowoc on March 22, 1930, the son of Frank and Agnes (Hinze) Burnett. He graduated from Watertown High School in 1948. On April 21, 1951, he was united in marriage to the love of his life Joanne Kreuziger at St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church in Juneau. He proudly served in the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 10 years. He worked for Brandt Automatic Cashier Co. in Watertown and Midland Insurance in Juneau. After Midland Insurance in Juneau, his passion for painting came when he joined Henkel’s Paint where he painted many commercial buildings for 10 years, then he began operating the Mobil gas station, now Kwik Trip, which he ran for 12 years. During that time, he serviced the police cars in Dodge County. He then ran Don Burnett’s Citgo on North Main for six years. He started his own painting and decorating business which he ran for many years. After retiring, he went on to paint for another 12 years at Dodge County Health Services (Clearview). Don was a long-time member of the Juneau Lion’s Club, serving as President and proudly raising funds each year by selling roses, as well as a lifetime member of Juneau Rod and Gun Club. He was an alderman for Juneau and on the Juneau Utility Commission, president of the Juneau Chamber of Commerce, and on the St. John’s Church Council. He loved spending time with his family, especially watching and supporting his children and grandchildren in their many sporting events. In his later years, he cherished his extended trips to visit his family in Florida.