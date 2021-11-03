Burris, Eric Paul

NORTH FREEDOM - Eric Paul Burris, age 46, of North Freedom, Wis., passed away unexpectedly and tragically on Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, after a day in the woods. He was born on Nov. 20, 1974, in Buffalo, Mo., the son of Ronald Gene and Ann (Turner) Tauber. His father, Ronald, preceded him in death.

He loved his sons, hunting, fishing, Jolly Ranchers, cherry pie and his dogs, Happy and Wriggly.

Eric is survived by his four sons, Lee, Will, Justice and Ryder; his mother, Ann Tauber; brother, Larry (Carmen) Burris; and three sisters, Lisa Burris, Tamara Lavender, and Michelle Burris.

Graveside services for Eric will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 5, at the OAK HILL CEMETERY in North Freedom.

The Farber Funeral Home is assisting the family with the arrangements.