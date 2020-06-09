Burton, Robert H.

BARABOO - Robert H. Burton, age 75, of Baraboo passed away Monday, June 8, 2020 at Villa Pines in Adams. Robert, son of Herald and Esther (Jensen) Burton was born Dec. 30, 1944. He was a graduate of Baraboo High School, Class of 1963. Robert worked at Best-ex for over 30 years as a metal fabricator. He also worked as a mailman in the Dells and in the offices at Badger Ordnance until their closing. In his free time, Robert enjoyed hunting, fishing and playing bingo.