Buschke, Jerrold

BEAVER DAM - Jerrold L. Buschke died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 88 years. He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Beaver Dam to Lawrence and Janet (Krombus) Buschke. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he joined the United States Air Force in 1949 and served four years, including a tour in Japan during the Korean War.
Jerrold married the love of his life, MaryEllen Schinka, on Dec. 6, 1952, in Fond du Lac. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this past December. Following his military service, he joined his father and worked as an electrician with Buschke Electric, Inc. Upon his father's retirement, he took over the business and worked with his son, Robert Buschke. During retirement, he spent 19 years in Yuma, Ariz., during the winter months with his wife.
Jerrold was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post and a past commander. He was also a member of the Lion's Club and 40 & 8.
Jerrold is survived by his wife, MaryEllen of Beaver Dam. He was blessed with a large and loving family that included his children, Jerra "Buck" Gradel, Jean Buschke, Robert (Mary) Buschke and Karen Buschke, all of Beaver Dam; his grandchildren, Shelly (David) Schumann, Robert (Heather) Buschke, Sherri Gradel (Josh Weinberger), Angie Gradel, Craig Gradel (Brandie Riederer), Jenica (Nathan Sr.) Buschke Slavek; great-grandchildren, Taylor (Brady) Davis, Bailey Buschke, Brennan Buschke, Gage Ashland (Steph Fallin), Lilie Kluewer, Waverly Buschke, Stella Buschke Slavek, Nathan (Joey) Slavek, Jr. and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Janet and Lawrence Buschke; his sister, Irene Auger; his mother-in-law, Patti Dessereau; his brother-in-law, Greg Gregory and one grandson.
Honoring his wishes, a private family service will be held and Jerrold will be laid to rest at Highland Memory Gardens, town of Trenton.
If desired, the family requests memorials in Jerrold's name may be directed to St. Stephen's Church, 300 West St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam, is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)