Buschke, Jerrold

BEAVER DAM - Jerrold L. Buschke died on Monday, May 25, 2020, at the age of 88 years. He was born on Nov. 6, 1931, in Beaver Dam to Lawrence and Janet (Krombus) Buschke. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he joined the United States Air Force in 1949 and served four years, including a tour in Japan during the Korean War.

Jerrold married the love of his life, MaryEllen Schinka, on Dec. 6, 1952, in Fond du Lac. They celebrated 68 years of marriage this past December. Following his military service, he joined his father and worked as an electrician with Buschke Electric, Inc. Upon his father's retirement, he took over the business and worked with his son, Robert Buschke. During retirement, he spent 19 years in Yuma, Ariz., during the winter months with his wife.

Jerrold was a faithful member of St. Stephen's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. He was a lifetime member of the American Legion Post and a past commander. He was also a member of the Lion's Club and 40 & 8.