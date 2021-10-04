Bush, James "Jimmy" Russell

He attended Portage High School for two years and graduated from Pardeeville High School in 1964. He married the love of his life, Mary Ann (Rataczak) Bush April 12, 1969 at St. Andrew Parish in Buffalo Township. During their 52 years together, they enjoyed traveling, fishing, hunting, bowling and playing cards with their card club. He was very proud that he was able to visit all 50 states. One of his favorite things to do was to spend time with his six grandchildren and his great granddaughter.

Jimmy was a life-long farmer and worked with his father and uncle in the carpentry business until he joined the Carpenters Union Local 693 in Portage on St. Patrick’s Day in 1969 (he always celebrated this milestone every year), which eventually merged with Carpenters Local 314 in Madison giving him 52 years of service. He worked on countless projects, which included Badger Ordnance and the Portage Power Plant, in Southern Wisconsin. He was also very proud that both of his sons followed in his footsteps and he was fortunate enough to have worked with them for many years, until his retirement from Tri-North Builders, Inc. in 2008. After his retirement, he farmed with his daughter and son-in-law in the Town of Marcellon on their dairy farm. One of his favorite jobs was cutting hay in his Ford TW10 tractor that he purchased brand new in 1980.