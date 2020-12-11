Bushéy, James William

BEAVER DAM - James William Bushéy passed away on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at the VA Hospital in Madison. James was born on April 19, 1942, to the late Telesphore and Alice (Tupa) Bushéy in Farmington, Minn. James graduated high school in Fairbault, Minn. He earned a degree as a laboratory and X-ray technician from the Professional Business Institute in Minneapolis, Minn. James was united in marriage to Edith (Dunow) on Feb. 8, 1964. He served four years in the U.S. Navy as a corpsman medical technician on the U.S.S. Pocono. His career began at Minnesota State Hospital. He later moved to Eagle River, Wis., where he worked at the Eagle River Memorial Hospital and then at the Forest Science Laboratory for the U.S. Forest Service in Rhinelander, Wis., for 26 years. After his retirement from the U.S. Forest Service, Edith and James moved to Beaver Dam in 1998. After retirement, he kept busy by working for 10 years at Jung's Nursery in Randolph.