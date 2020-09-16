Buss, Dolores Helen

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BEAVER DAM - Dolores Helen Buss, 90, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with her daughters at her side on Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at Brookdale Senior Living in Stevens Point, Wis.

Visitation for Dolores will take place on Tuesday, Sept. 22nd from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home, N7199 N. Crystal Lake Road and State Hwy 33, Beaver Dam, WI 53916, with the memorial service performed by Pastor Paul Stratman immediately following at 11:30. In deference to the pandemic, following the service a light box lunch and token of remembrance will be offered. All are then invited to the inurnment with the family, taking place at 1 p.m. at Highland Memory Gardens in the Town of Trenton.

Dolores was born the daughter of Roland and Maralyn (Krahn) Miller on Feb. 7, 1930 in the Town of Herman, Wis. On May 20, 1950 she was united in marriage in Neosho, Wis. to Edward John Buss, her husband of over 68 years. She began her career at the Beaver Dam Music Center where she taught music and traveled to Watertown, Horicon, and Hartford to give accordion lessons for 20 years; early on she was an accordion instructor for the Wisconsin polka master Don Peachy. She later took a position in Beaver Dam at the Super America Gas Station until her retirement.