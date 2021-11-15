Buss, Gladys

Gladys was born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Beaver Dam, daughter of Alfred and Lauretta (Schindel) Milarch. She was baptized on Feb. 2, 1937, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and Confirmed on April 2, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Gladys graduated in 1954, from Fox Lake High School and attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis. After which she worked at Republic Airlines in Chicago and Milwaukee. Gladys continued her career at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee where she met her husband. She was united in marriage to Edward Buss Jr. on Oct. 4, 1958, in Fox Lake, Wis. Then in 1960, they started farming in the Dodge County area moving to Randolph in 1965. Gladys worked at Kolpin Manufacturing in Fox Lake from 1972-1976 and retired from Jung Seed Genetics in Randolph as a bookkeeper in 2001. Gladys enjoyed traveling, playing sheepshead, uker and dancing. She was an avid reader, enjoyed many visits to the local library. Gladys loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by many.