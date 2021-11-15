Buss, Gladys

RANDOLPH—Gladys Lauretta Buss, age 84 of Randolph passed away on Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, at Randolph Health Services.
Gladys was born on Jan. 20, 1937, in Beaver Dam, daughter of Alfred and Lauretta (Schindel) Milarch. She was baptized on Feb. 2, 1937, at St. Stephens Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam and Confirmed on April 2, 1950, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Fox Lake. Gladys graduated in 1954, from Fox Lake High School and attended Gale Institute in Minneapolis. After which she worked at Republic Airlines in Chicago and Milwaukee. Gladys continued her career at Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company in Milwaukee where she met her husband. She was united in marriage to Edward Buss Jr. on Oct. 4, 1958, in Fox Lake, Wis. Then in 1960, they started farming in the Dodge County area moving to Randolph in 1965. Gladys worked at Kolpin Manufacturing in Fox Lake from 1972-1976 and retired from Jung Seed Genetics in Randolph as a bookkeeper in 2001. Gladys enjoyed traveling, playing sheepshead, uker and dancing. She was an avid reader, enjoyed many visits to the local library. Gladys loved spending time with her children and grandchildren, she will be deeply missed by many.
Gladys is survived by her four children, Melanie (Michael) Zumwalde of Hudson, Edward Buss III, Steven (Lisa) Buss and Michael Buss all of Randolph; Eight grandchildren, Nick, Alex and Jade Zumwalde, Nathan, Nick and Austin Buss, Andrew (Stacey) Buss and Katelyn Buss; two sisters, Carol Krueger and Alice (John) Barstow, sister-in-law, Violet Schindel; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; brothers-in-law, Ivan Krueger and Wilbur Schindel.
Visitation for Gladys will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at FRIEDENS EVANGELICAL LUTHERAN CHURCH, 335 Jones Street, Randolph.
A funeral service for Gladys will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021, at Church with Pastor Anthony Straseske officiating. Burial will follow in the Randolph Cemetery.
A memorial fund will be established to Hutchinson Memorial Library, 228 N. High Street, Randolph, Wis. 53956 and Fox Lake Public Library, 117 West State Street, Fox Lake, WI 53933.
A special thank you to Janine Ramsey of SSM- Agnesian Hospice and Randolph Health Services for the wonderful care during her short stay.
