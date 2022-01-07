Buss, Jerome Carl

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Jerome Carl "Jerry" Buss, 85, of Rochester, Minn., passed away Friday, Dec. 31, 2021, at his home with his loving family by his side.

Jerry was born Aug. 18, 1936, in Columbus, Wis., to Lawrence and Irma Buss. He grew up in nearby Reeseville and graduated from Juneau High School. During this time, he met the love of his life, Shirley Oestreich. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and served in the Korean War, before being honorably discharged in 1961. He married Shirley on June 1, 1957, in Juneau, Wis. He worked as a meteorologist for the National Weather Service at stations in Harrisburg, Pa., Rantoul, Ill., Fargo, N.D., Aberdeen, S.D., and Rochester, Minn., until retirement.

During retirement, Jerry enjoyed woodworking, doting on his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, cheering on Minnesota sports teams, and trips to the family cabin on Little Sand Lake in northwestern Wisconsin.