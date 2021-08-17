Buss, Terry Daniel

JUNEAU - Terry D. Buss, of Juneau, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021, at the age of 56 years. He was born on Oct. 25, 1964, in Beaver Dam, Wis., the son of Raymond and Darlene (nee Pirkel) Buss. Growing up working on the family farm, Terry eventually took over the operation in 2001. Terry was a longtime employee at Renewed Resources of West Bend, Wis., where he worked in forestry management. Terry enjoyed farming, riding ATVs and building trucks to play in the mud. He especially enjoyed spending time with his friends having an occasional beer.

Terry is survived by his father, Raymond; and his siblings, Nancy Deck, Diane (Bill) Harden, Steven (Mary) Buss, Richard (Julie) Buss, Michael Buss and Daniel (Amanda) Buss. Also surviving are nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his mother, Darlene Buss; his niece, Erin Deck; and his grandparents.

Family will receive relatives and friends on Saturday, Aug. 21, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the BERNDT-LEDESMA FUNERAL HOME in Juneau. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Private interment.

An acknowledgement of thanks to Debra Buss for the special care given to Terry and to Dusty Uebel for being an exceptional friend.

The Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home, Juneau, is serving the family.