Busse, Richard R.

Richard and his wife, Beverley (Paske), raised their family on a farm outside of Columbus. He had a passion for growing cabbage, corn, wheat, and raising beef cattle on the 400-plus-acre farm he managed. Richard enjoyed working for Oscar Mayer in Madison for 40 years and was involved with Gisholt Manufacturing in 1958 in building the Oscar Mayer Weiner Mobile. He also enjoyed golfing, fishing, playing cards, and board games with his grandchildren. Richard was a member of the Wisconsin Evangelical Lutheran Synod for 60 years. In that time, he was a member of four different congregations, holding the positions of president, property management, treasurer, and singing in the choir. He was a man of high principles, strong work ethic, and had an abundance of common sense.