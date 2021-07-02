Busse, Shirley

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - On Saturday, June 26, 2021, Shirley Busse, loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, went home to be with our Lord at the age of 76.

Shirley was born Oct. 24, 1944, to John H. and Clara (nee Kampstra) DeVries in Waupun, Wis. Shirley and her cousin, Judy Kniebuhler, were raised as sisters in Randolph, Wis., where they graduated from high school in 1962. Shirley and Sheldon Busse were married on June 22, 1984. They resided in Randolph until 1997 before retiring to Punta Gorda, Fla. Shirley leaves behind two children, Cindy (Jim) Hilke and Jim Busse. She also leaves behind two grandchildren, Steven Hilke and Jessica (Hilke) Stibb, as well as six great-grandchildren, Blair Marwitz, Parker Hilke, Sawyer Hilke, Spencer Stibb, Hazel Stibb, and Ainsleigh Hilke.