Bussewitz, Ronald L. "Buzzy"

Ronald Lawrence Bussewitz was born on July 13, 1934, in Lowell, Wis., to the late Hugo and Mary (Strahota) Bussewitz. After graduating from high school, Ron served in the U.S. Air Force from 1953 to 1957. He was stationed in Biloxi, Miss., and was an instructor of electronic fundamentals. After his discharge from the Air Force, he attended the University of Wisconsin-Madison. On Nov. 15, 1958, he was united in marriage with Karen Hove. From 1958-1960, Ron worked for Bankers Life Insurance as a sales representative. From 1961-1967, Ron worked for 3M Company as a sales and service representative with copy machines. From 1968-1972, Ron and family moved to Ann Arbor, Mich., as the general sales manager for the state with Broan Manufacturing before purchasing Beaver Gunite from his father-in-law and mother-in-law in 1973. Buzzy enjoyed sports, especially the Green Bay Packers and golf. His most famous partner was Lee Trevino, whom he was paired with at the Amana Open ProAm. Buzzy was an avid supporter of Beaver Dam sports. He played on and sponsored the Beaver Gunite Over 30 softball team. He was a co-founder and organizer of Beaver Dam Youth Hockey and was a longtime supporter of youth baseball and youth football. Ron was member of First Evangelical Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam.