Butler, Camille S.

JUNEAU - Camille S. Butler, age 66, of Juneau, formerly of Mayville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at Clearview Nursing Home in Juneau, due to complications from COVID-19.

Camille was born the daughter of William and Marcella (Muehl) Butler on July 24, 1954, in Live Oak, Fla.

She enjoyed playing basketball and bowling. Camille also participated in the Special Olympics many times. She loved music, especially Elvis and Alan Jackson. Camille will be dearly missed.

Camille is survived by her five brothers, Donald (Judy) Butler of Horicon, Richard (Virginia) Butler of Beaver Dam, Roger Butler of Fond du Lac, Wayne (Betty) Butler of Manassas, Va., and Peter (Teresa) Butler of Nashville, Tenn.; her sister-in-law, Dorothy Butler of Land O' Lakes, Fla.; and is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, James; and her sister, Marilyn.

Private graveside services will be held.

Special thanks to the nurses and staff at Clearview in Juneau for the excellent care and support shown to Camille and her family during her stay.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family. For online condolences and other information please visit www.KoepsellFH.com.

