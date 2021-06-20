Butterbrodt, Robert A.

BEAVER DAM—Robert A. Butterbrodt passed away surrounded by family at home, on Thursday, June 17th, 2021. Robert was born on the family farm to August and Leona (Hammer) Butterbrodt on April 14th, 1924. A graduate from Beaver Dam High School in 1941, Robert worked at Rissman/Gamble from 1950-1952. While working he met wife to be, Corrine Rissman. They were united in marriage on November 22nd, 1951, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Beaver Dam and Robert began farming shortly after. Robert officially retired in 1988 but continued to help on the family farm until he was 90. After retiring, Robert and Corrine split their time between Beaver Dam and Lakeland, Florida. Robert especially enjoyed many trips to Canada fishing with his children and grandchildren and was an avid golfer until the age of 93. He was extremely proud of his various medals earned in the Senior Olympic games playing golf and shuffleboard while in Lakeland. Robert was an active community member participating on various boards, including St. Patrick’s School for two years, Farmers State Bank, Marine Bank, and was also a member of the Knights of Columbus- 4th Degree.