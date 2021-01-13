Buttner, Charles G.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas - Charles George Buttner, age 84, of Trophy Club, Texas, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Charles was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Wonewoc, Wis., the son of George and Wilda (Hellpap) Buttner. Following graduation from Wonewoc High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the carrier USS Kearsarge, "Fox" Division, Far East Seventh Fleet. They participated in the 1954-55 Quemoy-Matsu Crisis and were awarded the China Service Medal. Using the GI Bill, he attended UW-Madison, graduating in 1961. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.

Charles met his wife, Joyce, at UW-Madison. They were married Jan. 28, 1961, during their senior year.

Charles started his career with Zurich Insurance Co in Buffalo, N.Y. He was an executive for both Zurich and Hanover Insurance, transferring to many cities, including Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Des Moines and New Orleans. Charles retired from AIG in Chicago before moving to Texas.