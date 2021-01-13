Buttner, Charles G.

TROPHY CLUB, Texas - Charles George Buttner, age 84, of Trophy Club, Texas, passed away Dec. 15, 2020, at Baylor, Scott & White Hospital, surrounded by his family.
Charles was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Wonewoc, Wis., the son of George and Wilda (Hellpap) Buttner. Following graduation from Wonewoc High School in 1953, he served in the U.S. Navy aboard the carrier USS Kearsarge, "Fox" Division, Far East Seventh Fleet. They participated in the 1954-55 Quemoy-Matsu Crisis and were awarded the China Service Medal. Using the GI Bill, he attended UW-Madison, graduating in 1961. He was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.
Charles met his wife, Joyce, at UW-Madison. They were married Jan. 28, 1961, during their senior year.
Charles started his career with Zurich Insurance Co in Buffalo, N.Y. He was an executive for both Zurich and Hanover Insurance, transferring to many cities, including Chicago, Milwaukee, St. Louis, Des Moines and New Orleans. Charles retired from AIG in Chicago before moving to Texas.
Charles and Joyce enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S., exploring Europe, and returning home to Chicago and Wisconsin to visit family and friends. Charles was an avid reader with particular interest in politics and history. While in New Orleans, he found a passion for cooking. He also enjoyed sports, following his favorite teams, the Green Bay Packers and the Wisconsin Badgers.
Charles will be deeply missed by his wife of 59 years, Joyce (Landmeier) Buttner; two sons, Kurt (Cynthia) Buttner of Flower Mound, Texas, and Eric Buttner of Justin, Texas, three grandchildren, Kyle Buttner of London, Christina Buttner of New Orleans, and Kaden Buttner; brother, Philip (Bonnie) Buttner of Henderson, Nev.; sisters, Rayna (Pat) Stoughtenger of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., and Lynda (Orland) Hamburg of Wonewoc, Wis.; brothers- and sisters-in-law, Richard and Janet Zoellick, Keith and Judy Hesterman, and James and Betty Landmeier; along with many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and nephew, Michael Buttner.
A memorial service was held on Dec. 30, 2020, at J. E. Foust & Son Funeral Home, Grapevine, Texas, followed by interment, with honors, at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.
