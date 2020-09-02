Buttner, William Joseph "Bill"

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MAUSTON - Bill Buttner, 89, of Mauston, Wis., passed away on Thursday, Aug. 27, 2020, at the Crest View Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in New Lisbon, Wis.

William Joseph "Bill" Buttner was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on Sept. 10, 1930. He was the first of six children born to Jeanette Carolyn (Rogers) and Julius Buttner. Bill graduated from St. Patrick's Madonna High School in Mauston in 1948. He married Rose Marguerite Niles at St. Patrick's Church in Mauston on Sept. 16, 1950. Rose was born and raised in Juneau County. Rose and Bill had six children between 1951 and 1962.

Bill was an avid fisherman and sportsman. He was also a dedicated Green Bay Packers fan. His other main interest was music. Bill grew up in a musical family and was playing the ukulele by the time he was three. He started playing the guitar when he was in grade school. Bill performed in many bands with dozen of musicians around the Mauston area and around Wisconsin from his teenage years well into his eighties. He was known for his "Chet Atkins-style" lead guitar playing on his Gibson ES-355-TD.