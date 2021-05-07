Byrnes, Clinton J. "Clint"

BEAVER DAM - Clint Byrnes, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Becky; their three sons and wives, Shaun and Cheri (Slotten) Byrnes, Colin and Deanna (Pranke) Byrnes, and Kevin and Andrea (Erdmann) Byrnes; four grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Keegan, and Katie Byrnes; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Alex, and Thomas Byrnes. Clint dedicated his life to service, as an educator, conservation leader and soldier.

Clint was an institution in the Industrial Arts Department of Beaver Dam High School, where he served his entire 35-year career as a wood technology teacher. Clint's contributions to BDHS went beyond the classroom; he supervised the set construction for the senior class play, operetta and junior class prom, assisted in coaching track and football, and initiated the formation of the hunting and fishing club. He also taught behind-the-wheel driver education for over 20 years.