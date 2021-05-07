Byrnes, Clinton J. "Clint"

BEAVER DAM - Clint Byrnes, of Beaver Dam, Wis., passed away peacefully on April 24, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Becky; their three sons and wives, Shaun and Cheri (Slotten) Byrnes, Colin and Deanna (Pranke) Byrnes, and Kevin and Andrea (Erdmann) Byrnes; four grandchildren, Tyler, Ryan, Keegan, and Katie Byrnes; and three great-grandchildren, Eleanor, Alex, and Thomas Byrnes. Clint dedicated his life to service, as an educator, conservation leader and soldier.
Clint was an institution in the Industrial Arts Department of Beaver Dam High School, where he served his entire 35-year career as a wood technology teacher. Clint's contributions to BDHS went beyond the classroom; he supervised the set construction for the senior class play, operetta and junior class prom, assisted in coaching track and football, and initiated the formation of the hunting and fishing club. He also taught behind-the-wheel driver education for over 20 years.
As an avid hunter and fishermen, Clint felt it was his duty to conserve the natural resources he enjoyed. To that end, he led conservation efforts for national, state and local conservation organizations and received several awards that recognized his contributions. For his work as co-chairperson for a four-state fundraising banquet he was awarded the 1979 President's Pin from the American Museum of Fly Fishing. He was awarded the 1979 AMC National Conservation Award for his leadership in the six-year multi-organization project that restored Crystal Creek (Beaver Dam) to trout habitat. In 1981 Clint was named the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation's Wildlife Conservationist of the Year. Locally, Clint served as Dodge County delegate to the Wisconsin Conservation Congress serving on the Trout Study Committee, and as the President of the Aldo Leopold chapter of Trout Unlimited.
He soldiered for 34 years in the U.S. Army, with two years active duty, including one in Korea with the 3rd Infantry Division, and 32 years as a reservist. While in Korea, Clint earned the Korean Service Medal with two bronze battle stars, the United Nations Service Medal, Occupation Medal Japan and the National Service Medal. As a reservist he was honored with the Army Achievement Medal and the Milwaukee Journal Outstanding Achievement Award.
Clint valued higher education, attending UW-Platteville and earning his B.S. and M.S. degrees in industrial education from UW-Stout. His thesis, "The Student Teacher in a Comprehensive High School Activity Program," explored the role played by the cooperating school, supervising teacher and student teacher in an off-campus student-teaching program. To honor Clint's memory and dedication to education, please consider making a donation to establish a scholarship fund in his name at Beaver Dam High School. Donations can be made by check payable to "Beaver Dam High School Scholarship Fund" (memo: Clint Byrnes) and mailed to Ms. Rhonda Fick, 705 McKinley St., Beaver Dam, WI 53916.
He will be greatly missed by his many friends and family.
