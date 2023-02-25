June 13, 1947—Jan. 19, 2023
BEAVER DAM, AZ—Byron Calvin Patchin, of Beaver Dam, AZ, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Byron was born June 13, 1947, in Columbia County, the son of the late Byron Sr. and Hazel Patchin.
A Celebration of Life is to be held on Sunday, March 5, 2023, from 2:00—4:00 p.m. at VFW in Portage, WI (215 W Collins St. Portage, WI 53901).
For more information please visit hughesmortuary.com.
