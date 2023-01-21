June 13, 1947—Jan. 19, 2023

BEAVER DAM, AZ—Byron Calvin Patchin, of Beaver Dam, AZ, entered the gates of Heaven on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Byron was born June 13, 1947, in Columbia County, the son of the late Byron, Sr. and Hazel Patchin.

At the age of 75, he was a loving father to his four children: Brad Patchin (Lisa), Travis Patchin (Tami), Traci Schutt (Scott) and Shannon Sheflin. Byron was a proud grandpa to seven grandchildren: Taylor, Bradley, Hunter, Brooklyn, Hannah, Emily, and Jackson.

Although they all lived far away, he treasured every card, handmade gift, phone, and video call he had with them.

Byron was in the Air National Guard from 1966-1972 rising to the rank of Staff Sergeant (E-5), then joined Local Union 669 as a Sprinkler Fitter traveling all over the country. This year he would have celebrated 57 years as a proud member of the United Association of Journeymen and Apprentices of the Plumbing and Pipe Fitting Industry of the USA.

Byron moved to Arizona to spend his retirement playing every golf course he could. He was a dedicated member of AA, and recently celebrated 43 years of sobriety. He was a sponsor for many in need, and you could always count on his involvement, guidance, and wisdom at daily meetings.

Byron was outgoing and loved telling or hearing a good joke. He was the type of guy people wanted to be around and he could make friends wherever he went. No matter what it was, he was up for the adventure. He stood by his word and deeply cared for those he was close to. He believed in hard work, giving to those in need, and living a humble life. Byron was incredibly positive, even as his days became harder. He chose to see the best in each day and was eager to live each day to the fullest.

Byron is survived by siblings: Sue Brown, Faye (Phil) Benkert, Bruce (Rita) Patchin, Wayne Patchin, Rory (Karen) Patchin, Craig Patchin, Sean (Ying) Patchin; and special friend, Carol. He was preceded in death by his parents Byron, Sr. and Hazel Patchin, his former wife Carolyn, and granddaughter Gabriella.

The family would love to hear stories of their dad, please send your memories to sheflinshannon@gmail.com.