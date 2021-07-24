Cady, Arthur Francis

SAUK CITY - Arthur Francis Cady, of Sauk City, died on July 16, 2021, at the William S. Middleton Memorial Veterans Hospital in Madison. He was 92.

Art was born on Oct. 23, 1928, on the family farm near Reedsburg to Arthur William and Grace Alma Cady. As a boy, he explored Sauk County's natural wonders – the Baraboo Bluffs, Devil's Lake, and the Wisconsin River. Wherever life took him after that, his heart stayed in Sauk County.

He served in the U.S. Army in Japan during the post-World War II occupation and reconstruction. The experience left a lasting impression. For the rest of his life, he continued to be troubled whenever his country went to war, having witnessed the aftermath firsthand.

After returning to the States, Art worked as a carpenter and became a highly skilled craftsman. His projects ranged in scope from a toy barn to the houses that his children grew up in.

He had a lifelong love affair with the American automobile. Mostly a Mopar fan, he tolerated the occasional Chevrolet or Ford. Art could fix just about anything and was still maintaining his own cars into his 90s. And he continued to drive (against our objections) right until his death.