Caecilia “Cil” Mecklenberg, 81, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison.

Caecilia was born June 27, 1938, in the town of Chester, Dodge County, the daughter of Martin and Lelah Peachy Koehler. On Oct. 5, 1957 she married Gerald Mecklenberg in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Over the years, Cil was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory, Electra-Wire, Regal Ware, and the Christian Home. Cil enjoyed the outdoors with Gerald, whether it be yard work, traveling, hunting, or fishing.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Cil is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Mecklenberg of Waupun; a son, Bob (Pam) Mecklenberg of Burnett; a daughter, Sharon Suelflow (special friend, Philip Peters of Waupun; eight grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clem (Diane) Koehler of Green Lake; a sister, Lela Ruske of Waupun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Warren (Judy) Mecklenberg of Waupun, Sandy (Paul) Lang of Menomonee Falls, and Georgia Mecklenberg of Waupun; along with nieces and nephews.

Cil was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters at child birth; and brothers-in-law, John Ruske and Donald Mecklenberg.