Caecilia “Cil” Mecklenberg, 81, of Waupun, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019 at Unity Point Meriter Hospital in Madison.
Caecilia was born June 27, 1938, in the town of Chester, Dodge County, the daughter of Martin and Lelah Peachy Koehler. On Oct. 5, 1957 she married Gerald Mecklenberg in Waupun. Following their marriage, the couple resided in the Waupun area all their married lives. Over the years, Cil was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory, Electra-Wire, Regal Ware, and the Christian Home. Cil enjoyed the outdoors with Gerald, whether it be yard work, traveling, hunting, or fishing.
You have free articles remaining.
Cil is survived by her husband of 62 years, Gerald Mecklenberg of Waupun; a son, Bob (Pam) Mecklenberg of Burnett; a daughter, Sharon Suelflow (special friend, Philip Peters of Waupun; eight grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; a brother, Clem (Diane) Koehler of Green Lake; a sister, Lela Ruske of Waupun; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Warren (Judy) Mecklenberg of Waupun, Sandy (Paul) Lang of Menomonee Falls, and Georgia Mecklenberg of Waupun; along with nieces and nephews.
Cil was preceded in death by her parents; twin sisters at child birth; and brothers-in-law, John Ruske and Donald Mecklenberg.
Memorial services for Caecilia Mecklenberg will be held Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019 at 1 p.m. at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsen.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)