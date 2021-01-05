Calderon, Alberto "Al"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Alberto "Al" Calderon, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.

The memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the DARTFORD CEMETERY in Green Lake, Wis., with military honors provided.

Alberto was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Serefino and Juanita (Gomez) Calderon. Al had five brothers and four sisters. In 2005, Al married his long-time family friend, Marilyn (Zuehls) Sommerfeldt, on her birthday and became stepfather to her eight children: Monica (Mark) Lewis, Marvin (Seri) Sommerfeldt Jr., Mona (Lawrence) Gardner, Monte (Shari) Sommerfeldt, Mark Sommerfeldt, Matthew (Monika) Sommerfeldt, Myles (Wendy) Sommerfeldt and Michele Sommerfeldt. He was grandparent to 17 grandchildren and great-grandparent to 11. In addition, he had several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and one grandson. Al is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and sister, Juanita Boatright; as well as his large extended family.