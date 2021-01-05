Calderon, Alberto "Al"

WISCONSIN DELLS - Alberto "Al" Calderon, age 89, of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., passed away in his sleep on Monday, Dec. 28, 2020.
The memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, at 11 a.m. at ST. CECILIA'S CATHOLIC CHURCH in Wisconsin Dells with Father Eric Sternberg celebrating. Visitation will be held at the church on Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 11 a.m. Burial will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, at the DARTFORD CEMETERY in Green Lake, Wis., with military honors provided.
Alberto was born Nov. 15, 1931, in Freeport, Ill., the son of Serefino and Juanita (Gomez) Calderon. Al had five brothers and four sisters. In 2005, Al married his long-time family friend, Marilyn (Zuehls) Sommerfeldt, on her birthday and became stepfather to her eight children: Monica (Mark) Lewis, Marvin (Seri) Sommerfeldt Jr., Mona (Lawrence) Gardner, Monte (Shari) Sommerfeldt, Mark Sommerfeldt, Matthew (Monika) Sommerfeldt, Myles (Wendy) Sommerfeldt and Michele Sommerfeldt. He was grandparent to 17 grandchildren and great-grandparent to 11. In addition, he had several nieces, nephews and great-nieces/nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers, three sisters and one grandson. Al is survived by his wife, Marilyn; and sister, Juanita Boatright; as well as his large extended family.
Alberto was a dedicated military man who enlisted and retired from the U.S. Navy after 21 years. Many stories were often shared about his time at sea and training recruits at Great Lakes. Al was a very gentle soul and valued his religion and his family. He loved to travel and often told of the many places he traveled during his Navy service.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, Wis., assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
(608) 253-7884
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)