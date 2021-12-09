 Skip to main content
Calkins, Darrell Darwin
Calkins, Darrell Darwin

Calkins, Darrell Darwin

Darrell Darwin Calkins

PORTAGE - In loving memory of Darrell Darwin Calkins.

Darrell passed unexpectedly on Nov 23, 2021. He was a devoted, loving husband, adored son, great uncle, revered and trusting friend to all who knew him.

His great passions in life were his "sweet wife," Roxanne, hunting, fishing and spending time in the great outdoors. Darrell also cherished his family and special friends and loved spending time with them whenever he could. A wonderful provider, Darrell worked very hard to provide a good life for his family. We thank all who knew Darrell for loving him as we do.

With all our love, Roxanne "Roxy," Mom and Dad (Joan and Darwin), Duane, Brenda, Annie, Mickey, Mike, Jeff, Scott, Jessica, Chad, Steven, Michelle, Ian, Gabby, Jordan, Alissa, Logan Vincent, and Sofia.

Rest in peace.

