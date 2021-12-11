Calkins, David Lee

CLEVES, Ohio - David Lee Calkins, 83, of Cleves, Ohio, passed away on Dec. 3, 2021. Born on Sept. 6, 1938, to Leroy and Elsie (Hasenfuss) Calkins of Waupun, Wis., David grew up in a loving home with his sister, Diane, and adopted sister, Delores, along with a special uncle, Jim Van Saane. David graduated from Waupun High School in 1956 where he enjoyed playing baseball as a pitcher with a great fast pitch and curve ball. After high school, he enlisted in the U.S. Army and was assigned to the Military Police Academy. He served as an MP in Korea and at the William Beaumont Army Hospital in El Paso, Texas, and was discharged in 1959.

David was encouraged to enroll in college by his good friend, Jerry Staehling, and studied history and education at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa. While attending college, he met the love of his life, Diane Sheffler. After graduating from Wartburg, he enrolled in the University of Cincinnati where he received a Master of Arts in American and urban history. He taught history at Mason City Iowa High School before returning to the University of Cincinnati to continue his doctoral studies.