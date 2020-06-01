Caloun, Carolyn

Carolyn Mary Caloun, age 93, formerly of Kingston, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020, at the Barrett House in Ripon.
Carolyn was born on Oct. 2, 1926, a daughter of Christopher and Pearl (Gates) Erkfitz. On June 9, 1950, she was united in marriage to Robert Melvin Caloun Sr. at the Little Brown Church in the Vale in Nashua, Iowa. She and her husband farmed all their lives until 2000. Carolyn was an avid reader and enjoyed baking, sewing, gardening and flowers. She was a hospice volunteer and loved to visit with people.
Carolyn is survived by her son, Robert (Christine) Caloun, Jr.; a granddaughter, Amanda Caloun; two sisters-in-law, Delores Folyer and Jeannette Erfkitz; a special niece, Mary Jo McCracken; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; a sister, Lucille (Ernie) Rost and a brother, Allen Erfkitz.
A private burial for the family will be held at Greenwood Cemetery in Dalton at a later date.
Markesan Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
