Calude Michael "Mike" Cahoon, 73, Baraboo

BARABOO - Claude Michael “Mike” Cahoon, age 73, of Baraboo, passed away on Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at UW Hospital, in Madison.

Mike was born on June 20, 1946,, in Baraboo, the son of Claude and Ivol (Richards) Cahoon. He was a 1964 graduate of Wisconsin Dells High School and began working at Hanson’s Clothing Store in Wisconsin Dells soon after. In 1966, he obtained his river boat pilots license,, which allowed him to drive the Original Wisconsin Dells Duck Boats.

In 1967, Mike was united in marriage to Dianne Marie Mitchell at First United Methodist Church, Baraboo. From this union, they had a daughter, Wendy Sue Cahoon.

Mike continued his work life and in 1968 was employed at Badger Ordnance Plant, in maintenance, and at the Coast to Coast hardware store in Baraboo. While at the hardware store, Mike applied for a position with the Baraboo Police Department and began his 32 ½ year career as a police officer, retiring in 2004.

Some of Mike’s hobbies included repairing motorcycles and playing in adult league softball. He especially had a passion for motorcycling riding and was a member of the Blue Knights Motorcycle Group.

In addition to his parents, Mike was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy; and a sister, Patricia “Pat” Kessel.