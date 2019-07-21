Calvin “Bud” Iverson, 24, of Waupun, died unexpectedly on July 18, 2019. A funeral service for Calvin “Bud” Iverson will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Edgewood Community Church in Waupun with Rev. Mike Giebink officiating. Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at Vang Lutheran Church Cemetery in rural Westby, WI. Friends and relatives, visitation will be held on Wednesday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service.
