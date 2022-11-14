Calvin "Cal" J. Smits

Cal was born on December 30, 1951, the son of John R. and Martha (Cupery) Smits. He attended Cambria High School and was drafted in to the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. When Cal returned home, he began a career in the trucking industry. His latest employment was 24 years with The Egg People and retired from Marks Family Trucking where he was a pilot driver. Cal was a sports enthusiast, a music lover having attended numerous concerts over his lifetime and enjoyed socializing with his many friends, especially during a good game of Euchre.