Dec. 30, 1951—Nov. 10, 2022
RANDOLPH—Calvin “Cal” J. Smits, age 70, formerly of Randolph and Friesland, died Thursday evening, November 10, 2022 at Beaver Dam Health Care Center in Beaver Dam.
Cal was born on December 30, 1951, the son of John R. and Martha (Cupery) Smits. He attended Cambria High School and was drafted in to the U.S. Army, serving in Vietnam. When Cal returned home, he began a career in the trucking industry. His latest employment was 24 years with The Egg People and retired from Marks Family Trucking where he was a pilot driver. Cal was a sports enthusiast, a music lover having attended numerous concerts over his lifetime and enjoyed socializing with his many friends, especially during a good game of Euchre.
Cal will be sadly missed and mourned by his sister, Carmen (Wesley) Williams of Friesland; his two nephews: Steve (Valerie) Williams of Friesland and Marcus (Sheila) Williams of Randolph; one niece, Monica Schaalma of Friesland; great-nieces and nephews; several other relatives and many dear friends.
Cal was preceded in death by his parents.
As per Calvin’s wishes, no formal services will be held.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Cambria is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
