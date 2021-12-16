Campbell, Paul F., Jr.

BARABOO - Paul F. Campbell Jr., age 42, of Baraboo, passed away at home on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021.

He was born Dec. 28, 1978, to Paul and Karen (Vorass) Campbell Sr. in Orlando, Fla. After his parents divorced in 1980, he lived in several cities over the course of his childhood with his dad, including Orlando, Fla.; Sheffield, Ala.; and Key West, Fla. Later, at the age of 12, he lived with his mom after she moved back to Wisconsin. Paul attended Baraboo High School, and in his sophomore year he began dating his high school sweetheart, Lana Harding. He proposed to her in their senior year of high school. After graduating high school in 1998, Paul moved to Madison, Wis., to begin his college education at Herzing College. He later earned his Bachelor of Science in IT security at University of Phoenix. Paul moved back to Baraboo in 2000. On June 2, 2001, Paul and Lana were married. In 2009 Paul became employed at the Ho-Chunk Casino, holding various positions in the IT department until his death.