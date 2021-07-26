Campbell, Valerie Christine (Morrow)

BARABOO—Valerie Christine (Morrow) Campbell, age 50, of Baraboo, passed away on Monday, July 26, 2021 at her home with her loving husband, Eddie and her dog, Bourbon at her side. She was born on Nov. 20, 1970 in Friendship, Wis. to Ivan and Joyce Morrow.

Val married Eddie J. Campbell on June 27, 1998 in Baraboo, Wis. Val worked for 15 years at Flambeau where she met Eddie and recently at Subzero Wolf. Val loved to be with family and friends. She took her card playing seriously and loved games of all kinds.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Eddie; step-son, Zachary Campbell; her parents, Ivan and Joyce Morrow; siblings, Margaret “Peggy” (John) Schwartz, Kari (Ron) Osborn, Michael Morrow, Matthew (Bev) Morrow, Mark (Ann) Morrow; sisters-in-law, Charlotte Campbell and Debora Cook; brother-in-law, Alan Campbell (Marsha Sanders). She is further survived by nieces and nephews, Amanda Ebert, Gregory Morrow, Asia Bay, Danielle Morrow, Taylor Osborn, Autumn Morrow, Alex Sohail, Yusef Sohail, Ivan Morrow, Anna Morrow, Lisa Reuter, Christine Kehoe, Jessica Troia, Brian Henry, Michael Pelgorsch, Jason Campbell, David Pelgorsch, James Cook, Kristopher Campbell and multiple great nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A prayer service followed by a time of open eulogies will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 31, 2021 at the BARABOO ARTS AND BANQUET CENTER, 323 Water St., Baraboo. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the Baraboo Arts Banquet Center. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association – Wisconsin Chapter. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.