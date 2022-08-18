Dec. 3, 1962—Aug. 13, 2022

LAKE DELTON—Candace “Candy” Reeder, age 59, of Lake Delton, WI, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at her home.

A “Celebration of Life” will be held for her on Saturday, August 20, 2022, at 12:00 Noon at the Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells with Father Tom McAlpine officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 Noon.

Candy was born on December 3, 1962, in Baraboo, WI, the daughter of William and Helen (Pawlowski) Dunn. Growing up, she helped her mother run their Red Bull Inn and Restaurant in Lake Delton and in her spare time she enjoyed her horse Gidget and breaking in horses on a local farm.

She was a 1980 graduate from Wisconsin Dells High School. Candy married Tom Reeder on May 14, 1988, in Wisconsin Dells. Together, they owned and operated the Days Inn of Wisconsin Dells and Ramada in Lake Delton for many years.

Candy loved to travel with Tom and her mother, Helen. Tom and Candy shared many wonderful adventures together including golfing, fishing and boating on Lake Delton, vacationing in Florida and ocean cruises with their twins. She was a very loving and entertaining person who had many close friends and radiant personality.

An accomplished organist, she played for many weddings and restaurants, and was an organist at Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells where she has been a member since she was baptized. She was a very devoted Christian and avid reader of Christian scripture, history, Evangelism, Jewish traditions, and prophecy. She was an active member of the Wisconsin Dells Lioness Club and a member and organist of the Order of the Eastern Star.

Candy is survived by her husband, Tom; her step-children: Christina (Dennis) Getz of Allentown, PA, Melissa of Malaga, Spain; and her natural twins: Sean (Corrine) Reeder and Sydney (Jace) Reeder both of Madison, WI. She was preceded in death by her parents and her aunts and uncles of Mesa, AZ, Milwaukee and Chicago.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tom and Candy Reeder Endowment Fund of Holy Cross Episcopal Church in Wisconsin Dells.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Lake Delton, WI assisted the family with arrangements. For online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.