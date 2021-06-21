Cantafio, Rosemarie

BEAVER DAM—Rosemarie Cantafio, 92 of Beaver Dam passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at Liana of Venice Memory Care in Florida, where she was residing for the past 3 months. Prior to that, she lived with her daughter in Englewood, Florida.

Rosemarie was born on March 16, 1929, the daughter of Carl and Emily (Kornhaus) Stoll in Chicago, Illinois. On September 1, 1951, she was united in marriage with Joseph Cantafio in Chicago, Illinois.

Rosemarie and her husband Joe bought Willie’s Bar in 1978 and over time turned it into the successful Buckhorn Supper Club of Beaver Dam until 1997. Rosie was excited to see her son Joe and his wife, Bobbie Jo, continue the family tradition of great food with a friendly atmosphere and reopen and rename Cantafio’s Buckhorn Steak House in November, 2011. Rosie still worked there until November, 2019. She moved to Florida by her daughter. Rosie was a longtime member of Grace Presbyterian Church in Beaver Dam.