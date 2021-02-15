 Skip to main content
Capener, Diane G.
Capener, Diane G.

CHICAGO - Diane G. Capener, age 65, of Chicago, Ill. After a long battle with cancer, Diane passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on February 9, 2021. Beloved mother of Robert "Rob" ( Jenny) Capener. Cherished grandmother of Carter, Bailey, and Jaxon. Dear daughter of Veronica and the late Jan Kalinowski. Fond sister of Richard, Thomas, James, and Andrew, and an Aunt, cousin and friend to many.

Visitation, Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, from 11 am to 12 pm at MALEC AND SONS FUNDERAL HOME, 6000 N. MILWAUKEE AVE, CHICAGO, ILL.

