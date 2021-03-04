Cares, Marianne (Uetzmann)

Marianne was born to Pastor Immanuel and Adela (Dornfeld) Uetzmann on June 19, 1930, in Pickett, Wis. She became God's child on her baptism day, July 6, 1930, and was confirmed in the Lutheran faith on April 2, 1944. On June 19, 1955, she married Pastor Gerhardt Cares in Watertown, Wis. Marianne accompanied him as he served congregations in Elgin, N.D.; Cleveland, Wis.; and finally Zion Lutheran Church in Columbus, Wis., for 35 years. She remained a faithful member of Zion until her death. In later years, Gerhardt and Marianne enjoyed travels to most of the United States and also Canada. Gerhardt preceded Marianne in death in 2013.