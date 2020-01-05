Carie Rohrbeck, 45, Columbus

COLUMBUS"—Carie Rohrbeck, age 45, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 at the UW Hospital, after ‘flipping-off’ cancer for 18 years. She was born on June 24, 1974, in Columbus, to Raymond and Linda (Crossman) Rohrbeck. Carie graduated from UW Stout with a bachelor’s degree. She enjoyed going to water parks and rock concerts. Carie loved her Mopar but most of all she loved spending time with her family and precious grandson, Jamie. She enjoyed coloring books and reading. Survivors include her mother, Linda Rohrbeck of Fall River; her daughter, Kayla Schoenbechler; grandson, Jamie of McFarland; one sister, Crystal (Pete) Salzman of Fall River; one brother Craig Rohrbeck of Arbor Vitae; nephews, Zachary, Alex, Griffin, and Lincoln; niece, Sydney; and many other relatives and friends. A visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Jensen Funeral & Cremation in Columbus. A gathering will follow at CJ’S Bar and Grill, in Fall River. Online condolences may be made at www.jensenfuneralandcremation.com.