HORICON" Carita Hoffman, 83, formerly of Horicon, Wis., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019, in Lisbon, Iowa. Interment will be at a later date in Moline, Ill. Her family has been assisted by Stewart Baxter Funeral & Memorial Services, Mount Vernon, Iowa.
Carita is survived by her husband, Jack; children, Diane (Tim) Legore of Mount Vernon, Jack (Julie) of Oconomowoc, Susan (Leigh) Jenison of Sussex, and Scott (Cathy) of West Bend; brother, Norman (Mary Lou) Zenor; sister, Avonell Simpson; brother-in-law, David (Loretta) Hoffman; 10 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren.
Carita Ilene was born, the fifth of six children, on January 24, 1936, in Ames, Iowa, to Warren and Fern (Cross) Zenor. She graduated from Ames High School in 1954. After graduation, Carita worked for Mutual Benefit Life Insurance Company in Ames. She met Jack Hoffman while he was a student at Iowa State College, and they were married on March 24, 1956. After Jack’s college graduation they moved to Moline. Carita became the first “Kelly Girl” hired in the Quad City area. She worked while Jack served his time in the Army and until the birth of their first child.
In 1967, they moved with their four children from Moline to Horicon. Carita was a stay-at-home mom, her most cherished accomplishment. She volunteered for several community organizations. One of her most satisfying experiences was tutoring students within the Horicon School District. She served as chairman of the Horicon Blood Drive for several years, and was a Den Mother and a Girl Scout Leader. Carita was a member of the Marsh Hens Homemakers Club, Horicon Education Foundation, Parent’s Advisory Council, and the Horicon Garden Club.
When Jack retired from Deere & Company, they traveled extensively in their antique cars throughout all 48 continental United States.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; one sister; and one granddaughter.
Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.
