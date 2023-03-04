Oct. 10, 1940—March 1, 2023

MAYVILLE—Carl C. Beauprey, age 82, of Mayville, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family.

A funeral service for Carl will take place on Monday, March 6, 2022 at 12:00 noon at Promised Land Church in Watertown with Pastor Jeff Steiner officiating. A visitation will be held on Monday, March 6, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 12:00 noon. Burial will follow the service at Highland Memory Gardens in the township of Trenton. A luncheon will follow the burial back at Promised Land Church.

Carl was born on October 10, 1940, to Clifford and Agnes (Dobbratz) Beauprey in Hartford. He was a 1958 graduate of Mayville High School. He was united in marriage to Marlene Pipkin on June 9, 1961. Marlene preceded Carl in death in 2007. He was later united in marriage to Ann Ferge on June 12, 2010.

Carl had started his career in auto repair but soon found his calling in the ministry. Carl helped start several area churches and was instrumental in starting Promise Land Church in Watertown, where he served as associated Pastor. Carl always had a peaceful and calm way. Always letting others know that he was genuinely interested in their lives and was able to show God’s love and grace. In his spare time, Carl enjoyed softball, collecting bells and eagles, and loved to go on walks.

Carl is survived by his wife, Ann of Mayville. His children: James Beauprey of Federal Way, WA, William “Bill” (Kate) Beauprey of Edmond, OK, Jeff (Patricia Moreno) Beauprey of Beaver Dam, and Mark (Kelli Kruse) Beauprey of Redmond, WA. His five grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. His siblings: Sheridan (Donald) Kerstern of Beaver Dam, Faye (Walter) Blank of TX, and Jean Linden of Horicon. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives, and many friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Marlene; daughter, Veronica; granddaughter, Brianna; and siblings: Betty Braun, Robert Beauprey, Sally Mae Beauprey, and Pastor John (Alice) Beauprey.

Memorials in loving memory of Carl can be directed to the Promise Land Church in Watertown.

Koepsell Funeral Home in Mayville is serving the family (www.KoepselFH.com).