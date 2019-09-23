Carl H. Keel, age 90, of Princeton and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, September 20 surrounded by his loving family. He was born on January 19, 1929, to John and Henrietta Keel, immigrants from Germany and Switzerland. He married the love of his life, Patricia A. Schmidt, on June 18, 1949, at St. Michael’s Church in Beaver Dam, Wis.
Carl was a proud veteran of the U.S. Navy and an employee at Kraft Foods for 30 years before retirement. He was an avid sports enthusiast and was inducted into the Rock River Baseball Hall of Fame on October 28, 1995. In addition to his passion for sports, he also loved nature, bird watching, and the great outdoors. He enjoyed many years of deer hunting excursions at the cabin with family and friends. Carl was a devoted family man and especially loved his grandchildren.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 70 years, Patricia; his four children: Kathy (Victor) Sunderland, Linda (Dan) Napralla, Cindy (Donn) Duerst, Mary Jo (Scott) Soldner, and daughter-in-law Rachel Longseth; 11 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren. His two brothers, Robert (Shirley) Keel and John (Sandy) Keel, and many nieces and nephews will also remember him fondly. Carl was preceded in death by his son, Douglas Keel; his parents; a brother, Abe; two sisters: Elsie May and Mary Anne Buschkopf; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Visitation will be held on Friday, September 27, at 9:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton, Wis. 54968. A mass to celebrate his life will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father Dale Grubba presiding. A private burial will be held on Saturday, September 28 at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Beaver Dam, Wis.
You have free articles remaining.
In lieu of flowers, our family suggests memorials made to: St. John the Baptist Church, 1211 W. Main St., Princeton, Wis. 54968 or to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund, 333 N. Summit St., P.O. Box 10086, Toledo, Ohio 43699-0086.
His spunk, energy and sense of humor will be dearly missed by all.
KOEPSELL-MURRAY FUNERAL HOME in Beaver Dam is serving the family. www.koepsellfh.com
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)