PRINCETON - Carl Keel, age 90, formerly of Beaver Dam, died Friday, September 20, 2019, at his home near Princeton. Funeral arrangements are pending.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is caring for the family. www.KoepsellFH.com.
