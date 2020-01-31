Carla Ann Klapper, 66, Waupun

WAUPUN - Carla Ann Klapper, age 66, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. It didn’t matter who you were, you could count on these things while in her presence: delicious food, genuine laughter, great music, and of course, Mountain Dew.
Carla was born on June 25, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wis., to Merrill and Ruth Nefstead. Carla attended Waupun Schools and graduated in 1971. It was in that same year that she married Larry Homan. Carla and Larry became parents to 3 children, Christine (Kuba), Carri, and Willy. In 1982, Carla found a second love in Steve Klapper and went on to bring Eric, Brian, and Frank into this world.
Carla was employed at Carnation Canning for a number of years. She went on to share her fantastic cooking skills at Last Chapter in Waupun before moving on to fulfill a dream of opening Homespun Memories, her own craft shop, in Waupun. Carla spent the last decade of her life here on Earth enjoying her job as a cook at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.
You have free articles remaining.
Carla is watching over her legacy left here on Earth. Her children are, Kuba (Steve) Winning, Waupun; Carri Homan (Matt), Waupun; Willy (Kim) Homan, Fox Lake; Eric (Julie) Klapper, Randolph; Brian Klapper, Waupun; Frank (Meghan) Klapper, Waupun. Grandchildren include Taylor (Ryan) Kostick, Beaver Dam; Mackenzie (Noah) Mulder, Waupun; Caitie (Vinnie) Winning, Waupun; Jackson, Jamison, Grayson Homan-Douma, Waupun, Amelia Semrow, Markesan; Mason Kries, Randolph; Charlie Limberg, Waupun, Oliver Klapper, Waupun. Great-grandchildren include, Parker, Emma and Ruby Kostick, Beaver Dam; Silas Mulder, Waupun; sister, Jennie (Larry) Brewer; and brother, Mel (Barb) Nefstead, all of Waupun, as well as, many nieces and nephews. Hug your loved ones, overuse I love you, and release past hurts because you never know when it is ones time to leave us here on Earth and all you are left with are memories and half- empty, luke-warm cans of Mountain Dew.
Carla joins her parents, Merrill and Ruth Nefstead, and her great-granddaughter, Hazel Michelle Mulder. We find comfort and peace knowing they are together on the other side.
A visitation and gathering will be held on Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, from 5-7 p.m., at Werner-Harmsen Event Center in Waupun.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)