Carla Ann Klapper, 66, Waupun

WAUPUN - Carla Ann Klapper, age 66, of Waupun, passed away unexpectedly in her home on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. It didn’t matter who you were, you could count on these things while in her presence: delicious food, genuine laughter, great music and of course, Mountain Dew.

Carla was born on June 25, 1953, in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin to Merrill and Ruth Nefstead. Carla attended Waupun Schools and graduated in 1971. It was in that same year that she married Larry Homan. Carla and Larry became parents to three children, Christine (Kuba), Carri and Willy. In 1982, Carla found a second love in Steve Klapper and went on to bring Eric, Brian and Frank into this world.

Carla was employed at Carnation Canning for a number of years. She went on to share her fantastic cooking skills at Last Chapter in Waupun before moving on to fulfill a dream of opening Homespun Memories, her own craft shop, in Waupun. Carla spent the last decade of her life here on Earth enjoying her job as a cook at Prairie Ridge Assisted Living.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}