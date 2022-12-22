 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Carla M. Cornell

REEDSBURG—Carla M. Cornell, age 70, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral services for Carla Cornell will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.

