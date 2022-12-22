REEDSBURG—Carla M. Cornell, age 70, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 16, 2022. Funeral services for Carla Cornell will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle. The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
