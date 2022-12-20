REEDSBURG—Carla M. Cornell, age 70, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on February 26, 1952, in Stanley, WI, the daughter of Benjamin and Julia (Lent) Winger. She was a graduate of Gilman High School in 1970. Carla met Jack Gates in 1975. She and Jack enjoyed 47 years together. She was employed by numerous manufacturing companies through the years and retired in 2019 from R.R. Donnelly in Baraboo. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses and attending horse shows. She loved Elvis, and her fur babies, and had been known to give stray animals a home. Carla enjoyed vacation trips on motorcycle along with rides in the countryside. She enjoyed nature by taking walks through the woods and going fishing. Family and friends were very important to Carla. She loved her visits with family in South Carolina as well as attending events where she would be surrounded by family and friends.