Feb. 26, 1952—Dec. 16, 2022
REEDSBURG—Carla M. Cornell, age 70, of Reedsburg, WI, passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, December 16, 2022. She was born on February 26, 1952, in Stanley, WI, the daughter of Benjamin and Julia (Lent) Winger. She was a graduate of Gilman High School in 1970. Carla met Jack Gates in 1975. She and Jack enjoyed 47 years together. She was employed by numerous manufacturing companies through the years and retired in 2019 from R.R. Donnelly in Baraboo. In her younger years, she enjoyed riding horses and attending horse shows. She loved Elvis, and her fur babies, and had been known to give stray animals a home. Carla enjoyed vacation trips on motorcycle along with rides in the countryside. She enjoyed nature by taking walks through the woods and going fishing. Family and friends were very important to Carla. She loved her visits with family in South Carolina as well as attending events where she would be surrounded by family and friends.
Carla is survived by her fiance, Jack Gates; daughter, Jacklyn Bilotta; grandsons: Joshua and Joseph Bilotta; fur babies: Baby and Shadow; sisters and brothers: Ruth Hatton, Jim (Lou) Winger, Kenneth (Carol) Winger, Otis (Mitzi) Winger, Betty Cornell (Gene Romanowski), Larry (Cheryl) Winger, Jerry (Janice) Winger, Chuck Winger, Davey (Kristie) Winger, Tina (Daryl) Petznick, and Richard Gates; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; parents-in-law, Oliver and Verna Gates; siblings: Benjamin Winger, Dick Winger and Linda Karpinski; brothers-in-law: Patrick Cornell, Virgil Hatton, Marion Karpinski, Greg Gates, Jim Gates, and Jerry Gates; sisters-in-law, Verna Winger, Debbie Winger, and Judy McCabe; nephews: Nicholas Petznick and Jerry “Punky” Winger; niece, April Winger; nephew-in-law Todd Gates; and great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services for Carla Cornell will be conducted at 12:00 Noon on Friday, December 23, 2022, at the Farber Funeral Home in Reedsburg with Chaplain Mike Amberg officiating. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:30 A.M. until the time of the service. Burial will be made in Oak Lawn Cemetery in LaValle.
The Farber Funeral Home, Reedsburg, is assisting the family.
