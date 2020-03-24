Carlan F. Matuszeski, 91, Beaver Dam

BEAVER DAM -Carlan F. Matuszeski, age 91, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 22, 2020.

Carl was born and raised at his homestead in the Town of Westford on April 14, 1928, the son of John F. and Josephine E. (Mann) Matuszeski.

He attended school in the Town of Westford until 8th grade and then worked on the family farm. He served in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Korean War. Upon his return he met his wife Nancy at a dance in Fall River. They were united in marriage on April 29, 1961 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church.

Carl was employed at Rissman and Gamble as a mechanic for 15 years. He then worked at Brad Ragan Tire in Madison as a mechanic and retired after 35 years of service. After retirement, he was a dedicated volunteer at St. Vincent de Paul’s, fixing and tinkering with items that were donated for 15 plus years and made many friends there.