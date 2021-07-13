Carlin, Susan Mary "Susie"

PORTAGE - Susan Mary "Susie" Carlin, of Portage, was called to her Eternal Home on July 11, 2021, surrounded by the love of many after a very brief battle with cancer.
Susie was born to Verona and Rusty Carlin on Feb. 20, 1961, in Portage, Wis. Being the youngest of 11 children, she learned how to hold her own and scrap with the others at an early age, which benefited her greatly later in life.
Susie was a family historian who always had answers to our questions as her recall of detail was extraordinary. She was always available to lend a willing ear if the need arose and could be trusted to not share our problems with others. Susie had a heart of gold, always putting others before herself, and was also excellent on "checking in" with those she loved to make sure all was well.
Susie loved to cook and loved the social aspect of the restaurant business and all the friends she met there. Her love of cooking allowed her family and friends to benefit immensely during potlucks and family gatherings. There was no match for Susie when it came to the kitchen, as many can attest to. Susie most recently worked for Saint Gobain in a position she genuinely loved.
Susie is survived by her son, Nathan Novander (Shannon), Oshkosh; and her grandson, Easton, who was the light of her life. She loved sharing her "Easton Stories" every chance she got and was so enormously proud and happy to finally have a grandson to love. She is further survived by her mother, Verona Gray, Portage.
Susie is also survived by her sisters, Gail (Ronald) Thurley, Judy (William) Haase, Toni (Joe) Busha, Jean (Greg) Winchell, Cinde (Dan) Killoran, and Bonnie (Marshall) Gerbitz.
She is further survived by her brothers, Gary (Joanne) Hendrickson, Bill (Mary) Hendrickson, Roger Carlin (Debby Joyce) Timmie, and Jimmy; and numerous nephews, cousins, and many special friends.
Susie was preceded in death by her father, Rusty; stepfather, Harvey Gray; brother, John "Itchy"; and four half-sisters.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to sister, Cinde, who supported and assisted Susie these final weeks, both spiritually and physically; and niece, Megan Carlin, whose aid, love, and compassion was priceless and allowed Susie to stay in her home her final days. We would also like to thank Ken Manthey, chaplain and family friend; niece, Shari Thurley, for the care and love shown to Susie those final hours; and Agrace Hospice. Thank you all for the prayers, love and support you have shown our family in our time of need. We are forever indebted and blessed.
Funeral services will be held Friday, July 16, at 12 noon at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME, Portage, with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of services with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating, and burial to follow in Oak Grove Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susie's name to St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Portage.
"We will remember you with a smile in our hearts, and always hear your laugh and whistle. Our Dearest Susie, you truly were one of a kind!"
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
