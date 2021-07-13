Carlin, Susan Mary "Susie"

PORTAGE - Susan Mary "Susie" Carlin, of Portage, was called to her Eternal Home on July 11, 2021, surrounded by the love of many after a very brief battle with cancer.

Susie was born to Verona and Rusty Carlin on Feb. 20, 1961, in Portage, Wis. Being the youngest of 11 children, she learned how to hold her own and scrap with the others at an early age, which benefited her greatly later in life.

Susie was a family historian who always had answers to our questions as her recall of detail was extraordinary. She was always available to lend a willing ear if the need arose and could be trusted to not share our problems with others. Susie had a heart of gold, always putting others before herself, and was also excellent on "checking in" with those she loved to make sure all was well.

Susie loved to cook and loved the social aspect of the restaurant business and all the friends she met there. Her love of cooking allowed her family and friends to benefit immensely during potlucks and family gatherings. There was no match for Susie when it came to the kitchen, as many can attest to. Susie most recently worked for Saint Gobain in a position she genuinely loved.