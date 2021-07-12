Carlin, Susan "Susie" M.

PORTAGE – Susan “Susie” M. Carlin, age 60, passed away peacefully at her home in Portage on Sunday, July 11, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Funeral services will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, July 16, 2021 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME in Portage, (www.pmmfh.com), with the Rev. Greg Hovland officiating. Burial will follow in Oak Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon on Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Susie’s name to St. John’s Evangelical Lutheran Church.
