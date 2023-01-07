Carlton W. Schultz

Dec. 21, 1930—De. 18, 2022

FOND DU LAC—Carlton Walter Schultz, 91, of Fond du Lac, passed away on Sunday, December 18, 2022. He was born on December 21, 1930 in Sheboygan, WI to Sylvester and Edna Graefe Schultz. He graduated from Central High Sheboygan in 1949.

Carlton led two old time bands—the Melody Boys and Schultz’ Elm City Dutchmen from 1947-1951.

He served in the Army from 1952-1954 in both Hawaii and Alaska. He graduated from UW-Madison in 1960.

Carlton worked for Flambeau Corporation from 1960-1979 as Sales Manager, as a Partner in Industrial Marketing Associates from 1980-1983, as Owner of the Gallant Company from 1983-1998, and as a Marketing Consultant until 2002.

He enjoyed sailing and boating on Lake Michigan for 34 years with his wife, family, and friends. On February 17, 1984 he married Gloria Seekins in Reedsburg, WI.

Carlton was a member of Edgewood Community Church and was devoted to his Lord and Savior. He actively served several non-profits for many years including the Wisconsin Maritime Museum, Badgerland Youth for Christ and Habitat for Humanity as well as sang with South Shore Chorale for 25 years. He was a people person, talked to everyone and made friends everywhere he went.

He is survived by his wife, Gloria; and four children from a prior marriage: Larry (Karen) Schultz, Carla Klein, Sandy (Frank) Mills, and David (Kim) Schultz; as well as eight grandchildren: Melissa, Andy, Juli, Adam, Mark, Kristine, Erica, and Tristan; and six great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his younger brother, Jim (Donna Menzer) Schultz; nieces, nephews; and his former spouse, Carol (Ed) Schultz. He was preceded in death by his older brother and sister-in-law, Bill (Jean) Schultz.

A celebration of Carlton’s life will be held at Edgewood Community Church, 609 Thomas Street, Fond du Lac on Friday, January 13, 2023. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM-12:00 PM followed by the celebration service. Memorials may be directed to Edgewood Community Church, Badgerland Youth for Christ in Fond du Lac or the Wisconsin Maritime Museum in Manitowoc, WI.

Services are in the care of Uecker-Witt Funeral Home, 524 North Park Avenue, Fond du Lac, WI, 54935. Additional information and guestbook can be found at ueckerwitt.com.